5 of the Greatest Football Matches in the Past Decade

What determines a great football match for you? Is it the number of goals scored within the game? Which players are participating for your favoured team? If the underdog comes through with a huge upset? Where the match takes place? Perhaps all of these things combined make up a great game in the end. Alas, whatever the case may be, we’re here to take a look at five of the very greatest football matches to ever take place in the past 10 years.

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich | Champions League | May 1, 2013

Just a few weeks prior to this match, Bayern had dealt a crushing blow to Barca in Germany, coming away with the 4-0 victory. It was then that they moved forward to take on Barcelona and smashed them in a gripping Champions League match, resulting in a 3-0 outcome in their favour. During the game, goals were scored by Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller, while Gerard Pique of the Spanish team scored an unfortunate own goal. This made a thrilling victory for the German team, granting them a semi-final aggregate win.

Manchester City 5-3 Monaco | Champions League | February 23, 2017

This had all the edge-of-your-seat action of a blockbuster movie, and after 61 minutes, it looked like Monaco were going to take the win home with them when Radamel Falcao made the score 3-2 in their favour. Yet, it wasn’t to be, as Manchester City came firing back with three goals scored in 11 minutes, getting themselves the win instead. While the British team would still end up losing the tie when Monaco secured a 3-1 win in France later on, this game still made quite the impression on the Champions League.

Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal | English League Cup | October 30, 2019

Talk about an exciting football match! And it all started out with both sides having quite weakened teams as part of the fourth round Carabao Cup tie. There was heightened drama throughout the match, and it was Divock Origi of Liverpool that would score the fifth goal for his team to bring it to penalties. The northern side would then steam to victory in the penalty shootout round, and the roar was deafening.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham | Premier League | May 2, 2016

The excitement garnered around this one was palpable, with the game even being referred to as the Battle of the Bridge. It actually looked like Tottenham was going to be the team taking home the victory at Stamford Bridge, following goals from both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. That saw them hold a 2-0 lead by half time. Yet, Chelsea fired back during the second half, with goals coming in from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard. With that, Tottenham said goodbye to their Premier League dreams.

Brazil 1-7 Germany | World Cup | July 8, 2014

The stage was set on home soil for Brazil when they made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. All they had to do was overcome the German team to advance on to the final, and many people really believed that they could do it, too. There were even thoughts of Brazil being the eventual winners of the World Cup. Of course, Germany brought their A game, going 5-0 up by the 29th minute mark. With 10 minutes remaining of the match, they extended that lead to 7-0 before Oscar popped up to score Brazil’s sole goal in the game.