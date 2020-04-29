Betting on eSports

For those of you who aren’t familiar with eSports betting, perhaps now is the time for you to become more accustomed with what it’s all about. After all, it is one of the sports betting options that has been on the rise over the past few years. More and more people are being entertained by wagering on the outcome of these video game challenges. And why not? It’s certainly bringing an extra edge to the sports betting world. As it happens, it wasn’t so long ago that people were actually betting on the growth of eSports in general.

Of course, some people may already be wondering what exactly eSports are. So, perhaps you need a bit more of a guide to understanding all about them. Essentially, you’re wagering on what video game team will outdo the others and come out victorious in various competitions that occur around the world. There are various games that people play, too.

Some of the video games that are included within tournaments as far as eSports go include:

Call of Duty

Counter-Stike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Dota 2

League of Legends

Overwatch

FIFA

StarCraft 2

Hearthstone

Various others exist for players and teams to participate in, and these all come with differing aims, challenges and rewards for participants. Of course, for you as the bettor, you’re simply betting on whether or not that player or team can achieve those goals. If they are victorious, they receive cash prizes and glory, while you as the bettor receive your own pay-out from the online sportsbook.

Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Andres Lacefield and Patrick Aches Price and Jacob Decemate Cato of the Los Angeles Guerrillas compete against the Minnesota R¿kkr during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Watching and Betting

You can live stream plenty of the eSports action through sites like Twitch, YouTube and so on, although you’ll need to place your bets through an online sportsbook. Obviously, it’s relative to be a member of a site that you can trust, and Bwin is a sportsbook that both provides eSports betting and is trustworthy. Signing up for an account there also allows you to use the Bwin promo code, through which you’ll receive a free £10 bet. As long as your initial deposit is of £10 or more, then you’ll qualify for this reward. You can then use that £10 free bet on any wager with minimum odds of 2.00.

The great part about eSports betting, is that there isn’t a huge number of markets to select from most of the time. So, while football or basketball betting may offer you 10, 15, 20 markets, eSports often simply requires you to bet on who you believe will be the winner. Depending upon the game, there may be markets for betting on a team or player winning a specific round or map. Alas, most gamblers will opt for the primary wager of betting on an overall winner.

It’s important to inform yourself on the different types of games prior to betting on one, though. Some are fighting games, others MMOs, others First Person Shooters, others card games. So, as long as you know what’s happening (or likely to happen) within the video game, you stand more chance of knowing what to place a bet on. And if you start out small and grow your wagers, you’ll find that eSports betting can be quite the compelling pastime to involve yourself in.