Best Game Developers in 2020

A good game provider ensures the players get nothing but a smooth and flawless gaming experience. This is why before choosing a slot to play, it will be wise first to check on the software provider. There are hundreds of gaming developers, and none is like the other. Each has its unique features and games. So it will be a good idea to test the titles from different software providers to find one that suits your needs. If you have no idea which game developer to choose, then here are some of the top and reputable ones in 2020.

Bally

Bally is one of the world’s most renowned developers, which has been providing games to casinos for over 50 years. Many of their titles can be found in land-based casinos but you cannot miss on several in any casino online. They introduced their first slot machine called Money Honey in 1964, and since then, they have continued providing their services to both the world’s largest and small casinos.

Throughout the years that they have been into business, Bally has managed to offer its games in land-based casinos, for example Vulkan Casino online sites, and for mobile fans. So, it certainly offers a multitude of games to all kinds of players. Some of their popular casino games you will find in any gambling destination include:

Mayan Treasures

Quick Hit Platinum

Pharaoh’s Dream

Cash Spin

Wild Huskies.

Netent

Net Entertainment (or NETENT) is globally known as the best software provider thanks to its successful and superior online games. It was founded in 1996, and 24 years later, it has managed to appear on top of every player’s list through the years. This will not be any different in 2020.

With a talented team behind its success, Netent still manages to surprise gambles all over the world. It has produced hundreds of games including Live Dealer games and of course slot machines. It is actually known for its impressive jackpot pokies, each offering a different storyline, theme, and payouts.

Netent has collected several awards over the years and at the same time, one of their games, Mega Fortune, entered the Guinness Book of World Records. This is after a lucky player got €17.8 million in this slot. Other than Mega Fortune, some popular games from Netent are as follows:

Starburst

Gonzo’s Quest

Arabian Nights

Hall of Gods

South Park

Jack and the Beanstalk

Twin Spin.

Microgaming

Popular for its progressive slot machine, Mega Moolah, Microgaming is another top software developer you cannot miss out in 2020. It is a leading gaming provider since 1994 and focuses majorly on the B2B market. Its software has been used by over 450 brands so most players have eventually come across several of its titles.

Microgaming has developed more than 850 slots, which can be found in both land-based and online casinos. It is a legit creator and holds two licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Besides, it has lots of achievements as it was the first developer to release a progressive jackpot slot and to set a world record with its big payout of €6.37 million. Moreover, it has been nominated and won several awards such as the Global Gaming Awards, and EGR B2B Awards.

Some of the Microgaming top slots you can try out in 2020 in any online casino include:

Mega Moolah

Book of Oz

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Megaways

Astro Legends

Attack on Retro.

Play’n Go

Play’n Go was founded in 1997. It is a Swedish company, which has specialized in creating games for casinos. However, they first started by developing games for other software providers before they became a brand in 2004. The company is licensed by the authorities in Malta, Alderney, and the UK, so you can certain their titles are safe to play.

Over the years, Play’n Go has managed to charm players globally with its video slots, video poker, and table games. They were also crowned as the Slot Provider of the Year in the IGA awards in 2017. Some of their popular video slots are listed below:

Hugo

Fire Joker

Book of Dead

Pimped

Super Flip.

Summing Up

The gambling world is full of the developers each creating unique gaming content. Some of them have been in the industry for long while others are just starting up. It is up to the player to pick not only one but several developers to get different experiences. Furthermore, these are just a few of the best software providers that will still emerge at the top of the list in 2020. Other finest developers not mentioned include Playtech, IGT, Evoplay Entertainment, Elk Studios, Novomatic, Quickspin, and SG Interactive among many more.