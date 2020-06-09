Easiest (And Cheapest) Way to Ship Your Golf Clubs On Your Next Trip

Carrying your personal golf bag of clubs from one place to another while traveling across cities, states, or nations isn’t an easy task usually. It requires professional help to relocate those golf clubs with ease.

Thus, this blog focuses on giving you better tips through which you can avail the professional help and make your travel plans comfortable without worrying about your precious golf clubs anymore.

Locate the best shipping company

As far as the recommendations go by, try and visit https://golfingfanatics.net/ if you need a reliable golfing club shipping company. If you try to find, you will get multiple golf club shipping firms in your area. They are the best ones to choose from.

They know every risk and sentimental value attached to the shipping of these golf clubs from one location to another for every traveler, especially regular players who have to travel here and there to play different matches across cities or countries.

Get the quote for the shipping of these golf clubs

You have to know the price of these services. The expenses also matter a lot for a traveler or a player. You cannot just vent out thousands of dollars on a shipping service unnecessarily. Thus, get the quote from different shipping firms in your neighborhood.

Compare their prices and see if anyone of them is closer to your current shipping needs and budget or not.

Trust those sites or companies which can give you a tracking ticket

You cannot trust just any company blindly to ship your precious set of golf clubs from one city or country to another. There should be proper agreement, billing system, or ticketing system.

With this ticket attached to your parcel of golf clubs, you can quickly track it online. Then you will know how soon the courier can arrive. Even so more, you also get to track if the courier is getting shipped through the right channel or at the correct location or not.

If you find any discrepancy at the current updated information through the ticket you have been assigned to, then you must approach the customer care executives of that logistics channel or the company you hired to do this job on your behalf.

Take up the golf club insurance

Insurance is a must-have, and there is no window for debate when you are to follow this ease tip. Insurance can indemnify you from all the losses you have to bear if anything worse happens to the bunch of golf clubs while they are being shipped from your original location to the targeted one.

Thus, it’s quite essential for you to for the insurance of your valuable golf clubs in advance. However, you can always ask those companies shipping your parcel to and fro at numerous locations to get you one insurance package similar to the market value of those golf clubs you usually play with at different golf courses.

Check the accessible alternatives available at the location where you are going to play the next match

Off-lately, there have been multiple alternatives available for the golfers at different places where the games are held. Such options include renting and testing.

Renting services make it easier for players to play golf at different locations without worrying about carrying them around and increasing the weight and price of the luggage at the airport.

With the help of renting, you can easily make use of the golf clubs for a limited time period. Thus, when you are done playing matches, you can return them to the company. It is quite a cheap method to play golf without worrying about the shipment in the first place.

The charges are only limited to the hours for which you will be using those rented golf clubs.

As far as testing services go by, it’s a lucrative opportunity for the companies as well as golfers. They usually do not have to pay much for the testing services.

Through this service, they are given a set of golf clubs to use during a match. After playing those matches, the only thing that the testing service provider expects from them is a word-of-mouth marketing to their sponsorship firms and genuine feedback about the set they have played a particular game with.