New Zealand star and Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes has reportedly been cleared of the corona virus protocols and could be reuniting with his team on Monday in the Orlando bubble.

Baynes first spoke to the media’s The Athletic Sham Charania last week, when he claimed that he has not been in contact with the basketball for 30 good says and he was still being tested positive for the deadly virus.

Having claimed to have suffered severe symptoms enough to make him bedridden for four days, he was isolated from his family. To be cleared to leave, he was required to be tested negative twice for the virus before being cleared for the trip to Orlando, and once in the Disney World bubble, he will be quarantined before getting back to his basketball shape to be fit for the game.

Releasing a video to the media last week Wednesday, the 33-year-old said via Arizona Sports: “I’m still not (testing negative). I’m in the protocol where I have the antibodies that we’ve tested, I have antibodies so I’m not contagious, but I still need those negatives because, end of the day, that’s the criteria the NBA, has set up.”

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (46) celebrates with guard Ricky Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Kiwi reported to The Athletic’s Charania that he had not been going through extreme workout until last week.

In 48 appearances for the Phoenix this season, Baynes has been able to register 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists averagely per game so far. In these 48 appearances, he was only able to make 28 starts in the following the 25-game suspension his fellow centre Deandre Ayton served.

From the three-point range in four attempts, Baynes was able to shoot out a career-high 35% per match, which adds up a bit to the Phoenix’s team offense this season.

Aron Baynes' return to the Phoenix team will add a noticeable boost to their bench, especially with the loss of their attack power Dario Saric, who succumbed to an ankle injury on Sunday. The time frame and the extremity of the Croatian injury are yet to be known to the public.

Saric left the scrimmage match against the Boston Celtic before the halftime of the game and he didn’t return after that. Before leaving the game before halftime, with 12 points and eight rebounds registered Saric was second in the team. The match ended in the Suns’ loss as the Celtics won in 117-103.