Looking at the potential targets that could become the marquee signing that Inter Miami CF need

Since the inclusion of Inter Miami CF in the Major League Soccer at the beginning of the 2020 season, they have always been on the prowl to find their marquee striker that is going to come in and take the MLS by storm. They have recently made a breakthrough signing of Blaise Matuidi, a defensive midfield player from Juventus, who played alongside own David Beckham at Paris Saint German back in 2013. Although, Matuidi isn’t going to win you games, and a striker is a must if they are serious about the MLS.

✍️ 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✍️



Welcome to Inter Miami, @MATUIDIBlaise! pic.twitter.com/clBmlWUna1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2020

Heavily linked to the club, and one rumour that doesn’t look as if it’s going to go away, is Cristiano Ronaldo finishing his career over in Miami. We know that Ronaldo loves a challenge, having played in 3 out of 5 top European Leagues, and this is why we think that Ronaldo could be tempted by America. He is currently 10/3 to make the move over the pound, and he certainly is the marquee signing that they are desperate to sign.



Next up that could be a marquee signing for the MLS club is Uruguayan striker Edison Cavani who similar to Ronaldo, is coming to the latter stages of his career and be looking for his retirement deal; and Inter Miami CF might be a tempting thought for him. Now Paris Saint German’s top goalscorer of all time, Cavani certainly knows where the back of the net is, but now getting limited game time at the French champions due to the youth of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Cavani is looking to get out – maybe another link up with former colleague Matuidi again? Cavani is 20/1 to join any MLS team.

Finally, the last player we will look at join Inter Miami CF is James Rodriguez, another who have been heavily to Miami throughout his stalling career, and he will be wanting to finish his career on a high – is the MLS a good option for him?