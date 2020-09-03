Game and Life Quotations by Some Famous Red Sox Players

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most popular teams from Boston, Massachusetts that competes in MLB or Major League Baseball as a member of the club of AL East Division. The team has the honor of bagging 10 division titles of the years 1975, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2007, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team is owned by John W. Henry who is the Principal owner of the team for the 18th season. One of the facts about the name of the team is that it was chosen by John I. Taylor in the year 1908.

The team has been dominant in the new league and defeated the Pittsburg Pirates in the 1903 World Series. The team has comprised of different players and gaming legends who gained immense popularity over the years. These players included Red Sox stars like Nathan Eovaldi, David Ortiz, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Carl Yastrzemski, Pedro Martínez and many others. Let's have a look at some players who shared their views about life and the game itself:

Baseball gives every American boy a chance to excel, not just to be as good as someone else but to be better than someone else. This is the nature of man and the name of the game. Ted Williams

This is one of the quotes by Ted Williams who played as a left fielder for the Red Sox for 19 years. For him, the game is not only a game, but it is also an opportunity that time and fortune gives to every American boy to excel in life. The game helps them get an opportunity to not become better than somebody else, but to be better than anybody in the world. To achieve this, one has to practice and perfect themselves in the game.

Everybody has something to prove each year. Everybody has a responsibility in this game. Even the batboy. David Ortiz

David Ortiz who is also known as Big Papi is one of the Red Sox players who is one of the designated hitters and the first having played around 20 seasons in MLB. He also has the honor to play for the Minnesota Twins. According to him, baseball is a game in which all the players who are playing the game have something to prove on the field. This can be anyone. It can be the coach, could be the baseman or the hitter, or even somebody who can be as helpful as the batboy who provides support to the game and the other players.

I’m open to play for anybody that would give me respect, treat me the right way, and actually going to make me feel comfortable. Pedro Martínez

Pedro Martinez is one of the profound players of the Red Sox who has a win-loss record of 219 – 100. He played for the Red Sox team for 6 years along with his performance playing for teams like Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and a couple of other teams. Pedro Martinez considers playing for teams who give respect to not only players but also to the other members of the team. This means that they should consider the efforts of players and treat them the right way. Apart from that, they should make them feel secure and comfortable.

If you put a baseball and other toys in front of a baby, he’ll pick up a baseball in preference to the others. Tris Speaker

Tris Speaker who is also known as the Gray Eagle in the world of baseball sports. He is one of the greatest defensive and offensive center fielders as far as the history of Major League Baseball is concerned. He also had the honor of working with the Cleveland Indians as their manager for almost 7 years. According to him if you place a baseball and some other toys in front of a kid, he will definitely go for the baseball placed in his crib as it is more than just a game. Baseball is a team game and a popular sport in America and that’s exactly what Tris Speaker wants people to know. According to him, among all the sports, baseball is going to be the game of the future and will keep on inspiring the people.

Then there’s Johnny Pesky, hit me countless number of ground balls and improved my fielding so much. Wade Boggs

Wade is one of the former professional baseball players who used to play as the third baseman and spent more than 16 years playing for the Red Sox. He also played for the New York Yankees and won the 1996 World Series over the Atlanta Braves. He has around 3000 hits against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He has 12 All-Star appearances and he was ranked amidst the top 100 on The Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players of all time. He shares his secret of success where has got hits countless hits before he got his fielding improved. This means that one has to take all the adverse moments as a way to improve your skills and things in your life.

Final Words

These amazing people made their mark in the baseball game. They have created the best sporting history so that they can become an inspiration for the players who will be part of the sports industry in the coming times.

