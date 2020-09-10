Who Is the Best Soccer Team In L.A?

It has always been believed that L.A Galaxy was the top club in Los Angeles. They have always been able to pull the big names. Their former players read like a who’s who of world footballers. With players like that, success was bound to follow. In 2014, Los Angeles FC formed and have spent the last couple of years making big waves within the MLS.

They made the first appearance in the league back in 2018 and made an impact by winning the 2019 Supporters’ Shield. Nobody could have seen that coming. They have been quietly going about their business building a team that is brimming with talent and is strong enough to challenge Galaxy’s dominance of Los Angeles, and indeed the MLS.

So, who are these West Coast upstarts? Well, this talented squad includes gifted players such as Diego Rossi, Bryan Rodríguez, and Carlos Vela. Thanks to this line-up LAFC breezed through most of the 2019 season. The only blot is the defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps – at the time this was a major shock to all. They scored 39 goals and only conceded 13.

However, since the season restarted. LAFC has had a bit of a dodgy start to the season. They lost consecutive games in the MLS – the first time since August 2018. They have been beaten by Seattle Sounders and of course LA Galaxy.

It would appear that they are having defensive difficulties at the moment. LAFC coach Bob Bradley seems it be trying out new combinations within his squad after giving Jose Cifuentes his first Start in the MLS and bringing back Danilo Silva to cover in defence. While Galaxy will claim to be the premier team in Los Angeles, LAFC is doing their best to create a power shift.

However, Galaxy has a strong claim. Founded in 1994, they grew to become one of the most famous teams in the US. They also have the silverware to back up their claim to be kings of L.A. In their history, they have picked up a record five MLS Cups and managed to appear in nine finals. They also have 4 Supporters’ Shields and 2 U.S Open cups. Galaxy has even lifted the CONCACAF Champions Cup once in their history. This certainly puts LAFC’s one Supporters’ Shield and Western Conference titles in the shade.

Los Angeles FC is certainly making up for lost time, and it is only a matter of time before they will truly be on a par with Galaxy. One thing is for sure… this new rivalry is truly exciting to watch. The “El Tráfico” is one of the biggest occasions on the MLS calendar, and it is sure to bring us some more memorable moments.

