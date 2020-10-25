5 benefits of soccer for kids around the world

Nowadays, parents are actually forcing their kids to join soccer trainings from a tender age. They don’t have to force much because this game is pretty attractive, to say the least. Now, being a new parent, you don’t know why soccer is so important for your kids. There are some promising benefits that this game has for your little ones, no matter wherever you stay.

If you want to grow interest among children, get them to live soccer streams now. They get to watch games of their favorite teams and that’s enough to keep them attracted and learn everything that soccer has in store. Let’s talk about the 5 benefits of soccer for the little ones out there.

1. Great way to craft some of the life skills:

Plating the soccer will help out little kids to craft some valuable life lessons such as decision making, hard work, communication and problem solving. Through some of the healthy competitions, it can teach the importance of co-operation and teamwork, which will then get balanced by good sportsmanship. They will learn the beauty of teamwork, which can also function as backbone for winning.

2. Always remain healthy and active:

Soccer is not just a fun activity for little kids but will help them to stay active at the same time. With some major physical activity, there will be room for some healthy benefits too such as muscular developments and more. On the other hand, kids will get to learn about the motor skills like balance and coordination, which will also prevent them from getting hurt later in life.

By playing good rounds of soccer on a daily basis, kids can maintain their good health. They even learn the value and importance of maintaining a proper diet plan. All these are possible because of their unending love towards this game.

3. Get the chance to make new friends:

Little ones should know how to make friends and socialize. Soccer teams will not just offer opportunities for the little ones to make friends but can create a platform where they will belong. They get the chance to build self-esteem and confidence and create new safe space to talk about some of the tough issues. Problem solving and peer feedbacks will also empower the receivers and givers both.

4. Perfect joy of childhood experienced:

After all, it is not hard to state that soccer is a game. It works as an outlet for the little kids, who are willing to play and just have fun, at the end of the day. This game will encourage these little ones to enjoy their childhood to the fullest and make some long lasting memories. They can stay in school and be a part of the soccer teams, and don’t have to be victims of child marriage or work.

Through the soccer team as organized by World Vision Child-Friendly in South Sudan, now, girls have the right to report, identify and respond to any threat or abuse associated with child marriage and get to connect with peers well. These girls are currently rallying together with the aim to support one another, not just on field, but off field as well.

5. Great way to promote gender equality:

Gender equality is core to sustainable and effective development. Therefore, participating in some famous games like soccer will help kids to break down the gender stereotypes, especially if they start to play from a tender age. It is true that women who are playing sports defy the misperception that they are incapable of weak.

Every time a woman player clears any hurdle or kicks the ball right into the goal post, it helps in not just demonstrating the physical strength but also her strategic thinking and leadership. They will always take one step back towards gender equality.

The World Vision in India, South Sudan and some other countries support girl soccer teams. They are literally defying gender inequality and working hard to transform the current discriminatory conditions in some of their communities.

The final say:

These are the top 5 reasons on why your kids should be practicing soccer at a tender age. You never know, but he or she might crack a chance to be a part of international team!