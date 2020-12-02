Golden State Warriors sets sights on Zach LaVine

Right before succumbing to another injury, Klay Thompson was pivotal for the Golden State Warriors in their aim to overcome Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020/21 NBA campaign as they became a top favorite.

However, with the 30-year-old now announced to spend the whole of the season recovering from his injury, doubts have now crowded some people minds as they believe the team's title challenge this time will be difficult.

If they really are keen on taking the throne in the Western Conference and securing the Larry O’Brien title next year, they will have to seriously think about bringing in new players that could partner up and help Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, in order to boost up their chance for challenging the NBA title for the next campaign.

One of the players up for grabs in the trade market this offseason for the Golden State Warriors is Chicago Bulls small forward Zach LaVine. The Warriors are considering a deal that includes Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 first-round pick Andrew Wiggins and a 2023 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls in a trade for LaVine and Tomas Satoransky, this is according to Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network.

After saying: “With high hopes and a hefty luxury tax bill, the Warriors will need to get creative to remain a threat in the Western Conference without Thompson.

“Exercising the trade route for an intriguing talent like Zach LaVine may be one way to help achieve this. Without having three of the NBA’s best perimeter shooters on the court together, the Warriors will have to adjust their play style.

“However, Curry needs to have another reliable pick-and-roll ball-handler to help initiate offense— making LaVine an intriguing option.”

Trading two future first-round pick and Wiggins might just be worth it for the Warriors, if they want to bring in players like LaVine into their team. While LaVine may not be up to Thompson's caliber, he should be able to fill the huge void the latter left on the offensive side of the team. He will be entering the team as a new scoring player alongside Curry. LaVine is quite impressive for his playmaking skills and three-pointers.

The 30-year-old small forward was able to average 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steal while securing a 45 shooting from field percentage and a 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Should the trade become a reality, LaVine will have no problem adapting to Steve Kerr’s team considering his abilities in an off-ball capacity and his three-pointers.