Lakers close to agreeing on a new deal with Anthony Davis

Having won the NBA title last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are now reassembling their team for the upcoming 2020/21 NBA season.

Compared to their success last campaign, the Los Angeles team will as always be putting together an impressive team for the coming campaign and now they are trying to have a tight hold on their superstar Anthony Davis.

Although the Chicago-born forward has yet to reach an agreement with the Lakers, there is a form of panic on both sides. Despite opting out of the final year of his contract, no pressure is being pushed anywhere as there is immense certainty he will remain with the team.

The only question that people don’t have an answer to is if the new deal will be a long-term or short-term deal. That is yet to be known.

The answer, however, will be made known to the public very soon as Anthony Davis alongside his agent Rich Paul will be having a meeting with Lakers’ officials, according to a tweet from Marc Stein of New York Times citing several sources in the process.

Stalling the deal was reported to have been done on purpose, as they intend to see what general manager Rob Pelinka has planned out and the team’s likelihood of winning the NBA championship title for the second time.

The Lakers have been quite busy this time, as they have been able to fish in big names to the team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. Names like centre Marc Gasol, shooting guard Wesley Matthews, point guard Dennis Schroder, and power forward Montreal Harrell.

While there is a possibility of it being a long term deal, there is also a possibility it will be a short term deal considering the team still hopes to bring in a big name player next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player every NBA team wishes to sign. Antetokounmpo, who is yet to make a decision regarding his future, is a two-time Most Valuable Player in the NBA and Milwaukee Bucks can’t seem to keep a tight hold on him.

The Lakers may only be able to agree on a two-year deal for Davis. Should Antetokounmpo be available for trade, David might just leave the team alongside LeBron James to help the Lakers increase their chances of signing the Greek star.

Davis might just be the last player the Lakers have in mind as Jared Dudley agreed on a $2.6 million deal to return to the team for one more year, according to reports.