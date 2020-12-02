Minnesota Timberwolves signs Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to training camp deal

In the trading market this offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been having quite the fun as they continue to be linked with players to sign to their team.

When it comes to players they want to sign, Timberwolves are most likely to go for wing or forward players that have plied their trade in either Brooklyn Nets or the Denver Nuggets.

Not long ago, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who can be deployed as a small forward and power forward, has signed for the Minnesota Timberwolves training camp. He joined the team in a training camp deal.

This announcement was first confirmed by Chris Haynes of Yahoo before Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic marked it as a non-guaranteed contract.

Signing the free agent 25-year-old forward will come off as a good deal for the Wolves as he could first be used as a rotation player. He was later seen by the Timberwolves as a first-team player.

Hollis-Jefferson was pivotal for the Brooklyn Nets team that they were able to claim victory in 42 games to make the playoffs for the 2018/19 season. Current Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigoni was in the Nets coaching staff for that season while D’Angelo Russell was named an All-Star that campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves are currently not lacking on the wing side, with Josh Okogie named as the only above-average defender in the team. Jarrett Culver was impressive at the back in his rookie season and he excels in guard1s and 2s, while Anthony Edwards, who has had a tough year on the defensive end with the University of Georgia, will have it tough.

Before acquiring the signature of Hollis-Jefferson, Jake Layman was seen to be the only player available able to guard both the 4s and 3s while also playing both sides offensively.

Hollis-Jefferson, on the other hand, is not a stranger to this, as he played both sides that same way for some time in his four seasons in the NBA, his three-pointers could be said to be his only deficit in his career.

According to Krawczynski, Minnesota Timberwolves, who still have a roster spot opened, will be looking to see how things pan out before committing themselves to a contract with Hollis-Jefferson.

However things pan out, Hollis-Jefferson will be given his chance to prove himself in the Minnesota team.