Live streaming at betting websites

Most people around the world watch sports on a regular basis, and if you are a fan of online betting, it is a must. But weirdly enough, it can be quite tedious to find a good live stream for some events and games; especially if you enjoy betting on foreign sports and leagues. In addition, many big events in the US are pay-per-view exclusive, and can make quite an impact on your economy. Luckily, the betting websites on the internet are aware of this problem, and have used the issue as a marketing opportunity. This is why you can find free live streaming on many online sportsbooks. The price for partaking? Simply to have funds on your betting account, or to have placed a bet within the last 24 hours!

Popular sports for live streaming

The availability varies between different betting companies, and some of them focus more on specific sports. For this reason, it may be a good idea to pick a sportsbook from the nation which teams and leagues you are more interested in. For instance, a Swedish betting website such as Betsson would offer great live streaming possibilities for SHL, the Swedish hockey league. Spelsidor.net has all the further information you may need regarding Swedish sports and betting.. Live streaming and live betting is a perfect match, and what’s even better is that the whole experience is available without any additional charge. You can visit the sportsbooks directly through your mobile phone and/or tablet, to watch and bet on your favourite sports anywhere, any time.

E-sports have become very popular with betting companies, and if you want to bet on electronic sports live we have great news for you. Most- if not all E-sports events and leagues are available for free. Platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming can be used free of charge, without even having an account. There has never been a better time for trying out live betting on E-sports such as Dota, CSGO, Fortnite, LoL, Starcraft etc.

How sportsbook live streaming works

So how can the online betting companies offer live streaming free of charge? Just as betting bonuses, it is a form of marketing; a way to attract more players to the plattform. The companies buy the rights to the sporting event from the organisers, which allows them to stream the events live for their paying customers. In order to participate, players need to have registered an account with the sportsbook (Our friends over at Nettcasino.nu answers all Norwegian readers questions related to casino and betting accounts). Other than that, players usually need to have either funds on their betting account, or an active bet coupon placed within the last 24 hours. These terms may vary, and we always recommend that you read the general terms and conditions of the betting websites.

This wraps up everything you need to know about live streaming at betting websites. Forget all about pay-per-view events and expensive streaming platforms. Now you can enjoy your favourite sporting events from all around the world; live and free of charge!