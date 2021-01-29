Deshaun Watson tables a trade request to Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson, who plays in the quarterback position, has requested a trade from Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who claimed that the player made this request to the team weeks ago.

A further report from ESPN confirmed that the new Texas head coach David Culley will not be doing any convincing to make him remain with the team, and the 25-year-old is yet to speak to the Texans general manager Nick Casario or the executive Jack Easterby, and best payout online casinos are still quite confused regarding a potential trade.

Watson, who put pen to paper to sign a four-year, $156 million contract extension back in September, is under a contract that is set to expire in the 2025 season. And with a no-trade clause included in his contract, the franchise could choose not to trade the quarterback but instead retain control of his rights through the 2028 campaign.

The quarterback trade request was tabled after it was claimed that he wasn’t pleased with the process the team used to hire Caserio in January.

Should the Texans chose not to trade the quarterback, he also could choose not to report for team activities, which will cost him a lot. Texans can fine the 25-year-old $95,877 for his unavailability in the minicamp and can also fine him $50,000 per day for every training camp day he missed. In the case where he chose to retire – which is highly unlikely – Houston can bag $21.6 million.

After signing the contract extension with the Texans in September, he was seen to be quite excited as he talked about how delighted he was to extend his contract with the franchise.

“It’s just an amazing moment for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love,” Watson said in September. “I want to continue to dive into the community most of all and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we’ve never done before.”

Watson was able to attain a new career-high this season in touchdowns, passing yards, and completion percentage. He also made career-low seven interceptions. He scored 33 touchdowns and 4,823 passing yards became a single-season franchise record.

Deshaun, who was the first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had his best season in the year they had a poor record of 4-12 before sacking coach and general manager Bill O’Brien following a 0-4 start to the campaign which https://fr.crazyvegas.com backed up with impressive odds at the time.

Having spent four seasons with the team with 54 games played, Watson was able to register 104 passing touchdowns and 14,539 passing yards, which ranked second in Texans’ history only behind Matt Schaub, who scored 124 touchdowns and 23,221 passing yards in 90 games for the franchise.

Watson is currently NFL’s career leader in completion percentage as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees trails behind. Watson became the 11th player in NFL records to complete at least 70% of his passes in a single campaign.