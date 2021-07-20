Our LeoVegas Review – A Leading UK Sportsbook

It’s clear that not all sportsbooks are created equal, particularly in a diverse and competitive marketplace such as the UK and Ireland.

Make no mistake; there are a number of potential differences between different online sportsbooks, from the range of disciplines and their available betting markets to the welcome offers deployed to compete for new players.

The LeoVegas sportsbook is one of the best in the current marketplace, but what exactly does it offer to punters? Here’s a breakdown of its biggest selling points.

The Mobile Sportsbook Welcome Bonus

LeoVegas has always been a betting brand that likes to do things differently, with this borne out by the operator’s unique welcome offer.

Currently available to and mobile customers only, this takes the unusual form of a 100% profit boost, which enables you to effectively double your winnings on your first wager when you first register for a LeoVegas account.

This is widely available to all new players who deposit a minimum of £10 into their LeoVegas account, while there’s a need to ‘opt in’ by claiming ‘My Offers’ 1x 100% profit boost when logged in. The offer is completely exclusive to wagers placed via smartphone, while there’s a maximum stake amount of £10 and a winnings cap of £100.

The offer is valid for 30 days from the moment that you complete your first deposit, while you’ll also have to meet the wagering requirements (the amount that you’ll have to play through before withdrawing any winnings) within this time-frame if you don’t want to forfeit the bonus.

The full T&Cs also dictate that deposits made through Skrill and Neteller don’t qualify for the welcome offer, so you’ll need to keep this in mind when crediting your account for the first time.

The Betting Markets Available to LeoVegas

Another tremendous benefit of wagering with LeoVegas is the sheer range of sports available through the site, with more than 35 currently accessible to punters.

This is more than most of the site’s competitors, who typically offer access to between 29 and 33 disciplines in total. This also opens up access to a huge range of betting markets, from classic ante post and outright options to a growing number of in-play wagers.

Interestingly, this includes a number of popular US sports, with basketball and American football offering relevant cases in point.

You’ll find various NBA markets at LeoVegas, for example, while it’s also possible to seek out a host of NFL bets ahead of the brand new championship season on September 10th (when the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Nissan Stadium).

With LeoVegas, you can bet on outright markets such as the NFL Championship winner and league MVP winner, while also wagering on each individual game and a number of in-play options throughout.

There’s also the opportunity to wager on the first head coach to lose his job during the NFL season, with Arizona Cardinals’ chief Kliff Kingsbury currently the 7/1 favourite in this respect.

A controversial hire when he was appointed two years ago, Kingsbury has overseen minimal progress at the Cardinals to date, while the side suffered seven defeats in nine matches under his stewardship towards the end of last season.

Sure, this may be a slightly unpleasant market, but it highlights the depth of betting options on offer through the LeoVegas site.

Excellent Odds and Good Customer Service

We’d argue that LeoVegas definitely offers a solid overall wagering experience to punters, with this reflected by both of the odds on offer and the quality of customer service in play.

In terms of the former, LeoVegas offers an average payout well in excess of 94% across its various markets, meaning that punters can expect to recoup an average of £0.94 for every single £1 wagered online.

This is relatively competitive in the current marketplace, while it suggests that savvy punters can make the most of their bankroll and secure a viable profit with the platform.

You can also access 24 hour support with LeoVegas, with this available across both email and live chat channels. This is an important consideration, as it’s indicative of a consumer-centric brand and one that’s capable of dealing with your deposit and withdrawal queries in real-time.