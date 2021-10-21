Horse Racing: All you need to know about 2021 Breeders’ Cup

The most anticipated global horse racing tournament is upon us. From its inception in 1984 through 2006, the competition was a single-day event. However, starting from 2007, it expanded to two days. All sites have been in the United States, except in 1996, when the races were at the Woodbine Racetrack in Canada.

John Gaines, a key figure in North American breeding and owner of Gainesway Farm in Kentucky, is credited with conceiving and selling the idea of the Breeders' Cup to his fellow breeders and racetrack owners.

All Breeders’ Cup races are limited in the number of runners that can compete, so horses must be selected to start or win a designated “Win and You’re In” race. The “Win and You’re In” system, instituted in 2007, allows runners to bypass the field selection process and earn a guaranteed place in the starting gate. That said, here’s all you need to know about the 38th edition.

When & Where?

This year’s event will be staged at the beautiful Del Mar track in California. Races will take place across Friday, 5th November and Saturday, 6th November.

What Races Will Be Taking Place?

There are now 14 races, with each offering different purses. This follows the discontinuation of the Breeders’ Cup Marathon and Juvenile Sprint in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

Which race is most lucrative?

The most lucrative of the meet is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which boasts a purse of $6 million, which makes it one of the richest races in the world. The Breeders’ Cup Turf is the second most expensive race of the meeting with a purse of $4 million.Six races have purses of $2 million, and they include the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, Mile, Sprint and Filly & Mare Turf. The remaining six races that are competed at the Breeders’ Cup all have a purse of $1 million. Among the races to have this purse include the Turf Sprint, Dirt Mile, Juvenile Turf and Filly & Mare Sprint.

How Do Horses Enter Races?

Due to the competition for entries for races taking place at the Breeders’ Cup, the starting spots are earned during Challenge Races throughout the season. These are ‘Win and You’re In’ and are staged around the world from the start of January. Races in South America include the Gran Premio Criadores and Gran Premio Club Hipico Falabella. Meanwhile, the Yasuna Kinen and Takarazu kaKinen are the big Challenge races that take place in Japan. European races such as the King George & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Juddmonte International Stakes and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe are also Challenge races.

Leading Jockeys, Trainers &Owners Some trainers and jockeys are more successful than others when it comes to the Breeders' Cup. Mike Smith is the current most successful jockey in the history of the event, having picked up 26 wins during his career. John Velazquez isn't that far behind him, having won 18 times.

Jerry Bailey and Frankie Dettori also make up the places in the top four. D.Wayne Lukas is narrowly the most successful trainer at the Breeders’ Cup with 20 winners, with Bob Baffert and Chad Brown in second and third, respectively.

Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has also experienced huge successes at the Breeders’ Cup, winning 13 times. Juddmonte Farms are the most successful owners in terms of earnings, having amassed returned of over $17 million. Godolphin is in second with earnings of $15 million, and Magnier is the only other owner to have eclipsed the $10 million barriers.