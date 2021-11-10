5 countries where gambling is illegal

Gambling has become a mega-industry with many people around the world staking on their favourite online casinos and sports betting sites.

Unfortunately, however, this isn’t always legal. While laws have changed over the years, there are still many countries that punish those who gamble illegally or those who set up online casinos without permission.

Here, we are going to look at some of the countries where gambling is illegal brought to you by www.casinoranking.lv.

United Arab Emirates

Almost all Islamic countries prohibit gambling of every kind, but many turn a blind eye to online gambling or simply do not have regulations in place for this grey area. In the United Arab Emirates, however, any kind of gambling is prosecuted and players can serve up to two years in jail under the Penal Code’s Article 414. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority controls all Internet content and thus prevents access to online casinos.

Cambodia

Gambling addiction has historically been an issue for Cambodia, and is now banned among its citizens in all formats. Government-sponsored gaming including 5 separately run private lotteries are permitted. The 1996 Suppression of Gambling Act that enforces this does not, however, apply to any foreigners in the country. Several casinos cater to tourists and generate significant revenue.

North Korea

Like Cambodia, North Korea strictly forbids online and offline gambling amongst its own citizens but allows tourists to participate in these activities if they are on guided tours. There is currently only one casino in the country, located in Pyongyang.

Singapore

While Singapore allows national public-funded lotteries, private lotteries are only allowed with specific permissions. Land-based sports betting establishments are banned, although land-based casinos are permitted, so while punters can’t partake in a flutter on the football, they can enjoy all the excitement of the roulette wheel but there is no best payout casinos south africa in the country.

Brunei

Another Islamic country with strict anti-gambling laws, Brunei enforces its Common Gaming House Act strongly. This strictly prohibits any form of gambling in the country.