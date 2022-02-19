Sports Betting’s Biggest Wins 

$14 Million Won By Anonymous Bettor

On November 1st, 2017, one incredibly fortunate bettor, that to this day remains anonymous, won the staggering amount of $14 million. This came from a successful series of six bets placed on the LA Dodgers Vs. the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series.

$3.5 Million+ Won By Billy Walters

Though the exact amount that he actually won is unknown, what is known is that famed sports bettor, Billy Walters, placed a massive bet of $3.5 million on the New Orleans Saints during the 2010 Super Bowl XLIV, and won. The exciting event saw New Orleans secure their first-ever victory over the Indianapolis Colts, something that very few thought would happen.

$2.5 Million Won By Vegas Dave

In 2015, the famed professional gambler, Vegas Dave, made a series of risky futures bets that went on to beat the odds of 30/1 to secure his spectacular win. He did this by spreading a number of the bets across fifteen separate sportsbooks, all focused on the Kansas City Royals winning the World Series.

£1.45 Million (Approx. $1.8 Million) Won By Steve Whiteley

During the 2011 Exetor Tote Jackpot, a series horse racing events spread across Ireland and the UK, 61-year-old heating engineer Steve Whiteley made a casual £2 accumulator bet on multiple horses over a number of races. He did this using a free ticket he’d been given, and the only way he could win was to get all his predictions right. The odds against him matching his selection were immense. Despite this though, he still managed to match all six of his horses, one of which had even lost its previous 28 races, to become £1.45 Million richer.

$1.2 Million Won By James Adducci

In 2019, the famous golfer Tiger Woods, though largely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, was going through a particularly rough patch in his career. As a result, the odds of him winning that year were not good. Despite this, bettor James Adducci placed a $80,000 wager on Woods winning the Masters tournament. Woods surprised everyone, and at 14/1 odds, secured Adducci a cool $1.2 Million in winnings. You too could win payouts this size if you play at sites like Crypto Thrills Casino.

£1 Million (Approx. $1.2 Million) Won By Fred Craggs

In another mind-bogglingly lucky accumulator bet over multiple horses competing in international races, 60-year-old fertilizer salesman Fred Craggs from Yorkshire, UK, won £1 Million in 2018. As with the previous case, the bet cost him very little, only 50p (approx. $23 at the time). According to Craggs, he only found out about it later on after deciding to return to the same bookmaker to place another bet.

$800,000 Won By Charles Barkley

Being a basketball legend is not the only thing that Charles Barkley is famous for. During the 2020 NFL Super Bowl, Barkley placed a hefty $500k wager on the New England Patriots winning. The stakes were high for the underdog team, but it paid off, scoring Barkley a massive $800k in winnings. He went on to subsequently lose a further $100k, but this hardly mattered after the initial profit.