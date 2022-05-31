Top Five Sports To Stake And Win

Sports betting is more popular than ever. Bookies are allowing punters to bet in their high streets, online, and on their mobiles. In such an intense market of activity millions of pounds can exchange hands daily across a range of sports.

It isn't a surprise that during the last couple of years hundreds of reputable sports sites that accept bets on all popular sports events emerged on the Internet. Here, we take a look at the most popular sports with punters up and down the country.

Football

Many sports bettors consider football to be the best sport to bet on, and it is without a doubt the most popular. Betting on the NFL and college football brings in the most sports betting handle each year. In 2015, the American Gaming Association estimated that $93 billion was going to be wagered on college and professional football just that year. With sports betting having become legalized since then, that estimate could be even larger.

The reason for football being more profitable than other sports is for that fact that favorites don’t lose as often as other sports. In college football, you can pencil in three different schools to make the playoffs each year and get long odds before every season. During the season, the stronger schools usually dominate, which causes sportsbooks to give them a crazy high spread making underdog betting more profitable.

Soccer

Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide, and it is another profitable sport to bet on. International online sportsbooks focus a lot of their attention on soccer, and that can lead to some great betting opportunities for you. One example of that is the fact that unlike in American football, you can bet on ties. As you can see, odds for a tie can sometimes be more profitable than the odds for either team to win. They’re not guaranteed to hit every time, but just having the option can make soccer betting more profitable.

Another reason that soccer is profitable to bet on is that several popular clubs play around the world. Those same clubs also play at different points of the year, so fans of a certain team can follow them and bet on them all year round. When it comes to international soccer betting, there are only a few powers such as Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, and other European and South American counties. This makes betting on the World Cup easier.

Boxing

Boxing used to be one of the most popular sports to bet on in the United States, but that has changed in recent years. What hasn’t changed is that the sport is still very profitable to bet on, and it offers some unique opportunities. One of the biggest reasons that boxing is profitable is that there aren’t many different outcomes in a boxing match. This limits the number of decisions that need to be made and gives you a better chance to cash in.

For example, on a typical weekend slate, you’ll only find a handful of betting lines for each fight. Similar to soccer, boxing is pretty much year-round giving you more opportunities to bet on it and more chances to become profitable.

Tennis

Tennis doesn’t bring in a ton of bets. That doesn’t mean that it’s not profitable, as betting on tennis could lead to some big money. Tennis takes place year-round, which means there are always ways to bet. Tennis tournaments also take weeks to complete, and there can be some good money made in the earlier rounds.

One benefit those early rounds of the tournament provide is parlay betting on tennis. More often than not the same names reach the final stages of each major tournament, meaning you can construct highly profitable parlay bets early on. If you are looking for a new sport to get into during the off-season for your favorite sport, betting on tennis is the way to go.

Basketball

Basketball is one of the most popular sports around the world, and betting on basketball can be one of the most profitable sports to bet on, but only if you’re betting at the right time. Popular and reputable operators already offer to bet on various basketball and tournaments. During the NBA regular season, even the best teams are subject to fluke losses at any point. The Milwaukee Bucks won the most games in the league last season with a record of 56-17. These fluke losses usually occur during the beginning of the NBA season.

It could be profitable for underdog bettors to bet at the beginning of the season and then switch to betting on favorites during the postseason. As mentioned before there are a total of 1230 total games each season which means you have time to bounce back if you took a loss earlier in the season. When it comes to college basketball betting, it’s more or less of the same. The most money for betting on college basketball comes during the March Madness tournament which is why so many people bet on the event.