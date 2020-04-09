Live Roulette’s Essence and Advantages

Roulette is one of the most widespread casino games. It is easy, fun and provides many ways for players to place their bets. It was created in the 18th Century in France it means “little wheel”.

Since then, the popularity of the game has constantly been growing through the centuries. The invention of the Internet and the subsequent development of digital technologies made gambling more accessible for the masses and the business opportunities became endless.

What is Live Roulette?

Moving a large part of their business online, the major gaming platforms started competing for the gamblers’ attention. New features were invented, the gameplay was improved and different bonuses became available.

One of the cornerstones was the invention of the live dealer roulette version. That changed everything. Now everyone has the chance to play and communicate with a real person on the other side of the monitor. The croupier is playing with you only and the feeling is just like you are in a casino in Las Vegas.

Variations of the Live Roulette.

All gamblers who are looking for live roulette casino websites can enjoy different variants of the game. The major software providers are constantly looking for new solutions in order to satisfy the users’ needs and expectations. One of them is Evolution Gaming!

The Evolution Live roulette offers everything you might want in a live roulette game. You can enjoy a massive amount of live streams, well-trained and native speaking live dealers, dual play roulette, all existing types of the game and countless new features.

It was Evolution Gaming which created one of the most popular variations of live roulette – immersive roulette. It is a high-quality game that brings people straight in the center of the action through multiply cameras located all over the table. It delivers a gaming experience like no other and you can enjoy additional features like:

slow-motion replays during the game

around 30 different cameras showing each and every possible angle of the table

high definition stream

available statistics that show which numbers are hot and cold

native speaking dealers

no betting limits

all roulette versions available – European, French, American, Mini, etc.

If you like the quick ride then you have to try live speed roulette. Again, an invention of Evolution Gaming. They gave players the world’s fastest version of the game in which the time spend from spin to spin is only 25 seconds. You can place your bets only during the spin of the wheel which by the way is specially designed in one of the company’s studios. All dealers are professionally trained to maintain the high velocity of the game. Speed roulette allows players to have around 50 rounds per hour more compared to the standard live roulette or the immersive variation.

How to define the best platforms to play live roulette?

You can find live roulette at every major gaming site. As we said, online casinos are competing severely for the gamblers’ attention. But how do you find the right choice for you among all live roulette sites out there? Remember, that a few hours spent in research can save you troubles later and make you more confident while playing.

When you are comparing one brand to another it is important to look into the available extra features. Those include but are not limited to a good 24/7 customer service, good online reviews, quick withdrawals, free demo games, no deposit bonuses and others.

Even if the welcome package or the deposit bonus is exactly what you are looking for, read the wagering requirements before funding your account. They might be impossible to fulfill.

The flexibility of the payment methods and conditions is also very important. It might be vital for you to have more options available. Also, working with multiply payment systems is showing advanced development and a more complicated structure which can be a sign for trust.

Look for available mobile applications, too. It is much easier to have instant access to your favorite casino 888 game no matter where you are. There are free apps for every type of device and operational systems like iOS, Android and Windows. No exceptions were made with the graphics, gaming opportunities and the gameplay. That will help you optimize your experience and fill your spare time during lunch break, for example.

Conclusion

Playing live roulette is definitely an excellent way to enjoy your free time if that is your secret passion. It is easy to find and innovative software solutions are created constantly. You can play it from the comfort of your home or everywhere you go. This saves you time and money which you can invest and increase your winnings. Remember though, that like every casino game the risk is high so play smart and don’t make bets which you can’t afford.