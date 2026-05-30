The Red Sox Are 9-19 at Fenway and Nobody Has a Real Explanation

Nine and nineteen at home. The Red Sox home record in 2026 is the worst in baseball and nobody in the front office has offered a coherent reason why.

Per NESN, the Red Sox are scoring 3.21 runs per game at Fenway Park in 2026 — the lowest home offensive output since the ballpark opened in 1912. One hundred and fourteen years of baseball at that address and this is the worst it has ever looked.

Meanwhile, away from Boston? They’re somewhere around 13-11 on the road.

That split should terrify you. This is not a bad team uniformly stumbling through a rough stretch. This is a team that specifically cannot function at its own ballpark. That’s a different problem entirely, and Craig Breslow’s front office doesn’t seem to care.

The quick deflection is Devers. We covered that in depth when the trade went down — the short version is that Breslow moved him to San Francisco last June and bet the franchise on pitching depth. Fine. Except Devers is hitting .211 with one home run for the Giants this year. He is not out there raking in the NL. The “we just miss Devers” argument has a hole in it you could drive a truck through.

Alex Bregman bailing for a five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs hurt more than the front office will ever admit publicly. He was the right-handed thump this lineup needed. Fenway’s Green Monster is a weapon — but only if you have right-handed hitters who can turn on a pitch and drive it the other way. Without that, you are handing opponents a park-design advantage and hoping singles add up. They don’t.

Red Sox Home Offense Is Near the Bottom of MLB in HR and Slugging

The pitching at Fenway is actually better than on the road, which makes the home numbers genuinely damning. Home ERA sits at 3.72 while the road staff posts 4.01 — the arms are holding up their end. The offense — hitting .224/.302/.337 at home, near the bottom of MLB in home HR and slugging — is a complete structural collapse. A run differential of minus-23 at home, worst in baseball. A 1-7-1 home series record.

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley put it plainly: “The Boston Red Sox, even when they have mediocre teams, should be good at home, because they have a quirky ballpark. And if you have common sense, you build your team around the quirky ballpark that you have.”

They did not do that.

Willson Contreras is the team leader in home runs with 11. He’s also the only piece Breslow added to address the right-handed power gap after Bregman left. That’s it. One signing to replace a lineup that actually hit at Fenway a year ago.

The Red Sox have lost their way this season at Fenway Park https://t.co/ng765RWDBM — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 25, 2026

Chad Tracy told reporters after the Twins swept them at Fenway last week that he was “encouraged by the swing of a lot of guys.” After a home sweep. Against the Twins. Alex Cora at least had the decency to get fired — Tracy is in here offering encouragement like this is a youth clinic.

The Red Sox went 48-33 at Fenway in 2025. Whatever was working then, they’ve done a hell of a job dismantling it.

Breslow’s response after axing Cora in April: “Ultimately, this is about needing to do everything we possibly can to give ourselves the best 135 games [to go].” Great. Start by figuring out why your team scores fewer than four runs a game at HOME. That would be a solid first step.

Nobody upstairs seems to know what is broken. That’s the part that should scare Red Sox fans more than the record itself.