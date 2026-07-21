Chad Tracy’s 13-Game Streak Makes the Case for Red Sox Permanent Manager

Thirteen games. Tied for the longest Red Sox winning streak since 1948.

Only one stretch in franchise history tops it: the 15-game run in 1946. Everything else, Chad Tracy’s Red Sox have now matched or blown past — including that ’48 club’s own 13-game run.

Rewind to April. This team was 10-17. Alex Cora was fired in late April, Craig Breslow needed an interim manager fast, and he reached for a guy managing Triple-A Worcester. Nobody figured Chad Tracy for a savior.

Since June 19, Boston is 21-5. That stretch includes a four-game sweep of the Rays and a 6-5 win over Baltimore that pushed the streak to 14 games. The Red Sox are sitting in a wild card spot right now. In April that would’ve gotten you laughed out of the room.

The players aren’t hedging either. Aroldis Chapman and Danny Coulombe both said Tracy has earned their trust, and Roman Anthony backed him too. That’s a clubhouse angling to keep him around, not standard interim-manager small talk.

History backs it up. Of the last 404 midseason managerial changes in MLB, 242 (just short of 60 percent) turned into permanent hires. Tracy isn’t some outlier riding a hot two months. He’s following the far more common outcome.

Breslow isn’t ready to commit. He’s called Tracy “exactly what we’re looking for” while also refusing to rule out an outside hire, which is GM-speak for we’ll see. Fair enough. Let the rest of the season make the case.

Willson Contreras put the mood best in comments to Boston.com after the Rays sweep: “We have to take advantage when everything is coming your way, and seeking small things to have very big, big results.”

Chad Tracy is an absolute professional the Red Sox are very lucky not to have lost to a different team while he's been managing in Triple-A for a while. Long considered one of the best up-and-coming manager talent in the minors. https://t.co/RmTBY8NTCO — Ed Hand (@EdHand89) April 25, 2026

Sign the man already.