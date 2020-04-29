What Are Considered as Winter Sports?

If you’ve ever been a member of an online sportsbook before, then you may have witnessed a section of it that is described as Winter Sports. If not, then perhaps you need to look out for it. Alas, it’s important to know exactly what is provided within this section of the sportsbook, so that you can consider which sports you would like to wager on, if any. After all, winter comes around once every year and these sports can become quite popular.

So, what sports are really designed as being specifically winter ones? Well, as would be quite obvious, it pertains to those that occur in snow a lot of the time. So, you’re looking at skiing, snowboarding and all of these sections. Alongside these, you’ll find the following sports are also classified as coming under the Winter Sports banner:

Ice Skating

Sledding

Snowmobiling

Curling

Rink Bandy

Snowbiking

Biathlon

The biathlon is basically a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. It’s treated as a race, and the contestant with the shortest total time becomes the overall winner. At the last 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the winners of their respective events were Johannes Thingnes Bø of Norway and Hanna Öberg of Sweden. In total, 219 athletes from 28 nations were chosen to compete in 2018’s Winter Olympics Biathlon, including participants from Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Switzerland, Romania and China.

Additional Winter Sports Betting Info

While there are many more events that are categorised as winter sports, not all of them are available for betting on at online sportsbooks. Some of the lesser-known options, like Ice Racing and Yukigassen (competitive snowball fighting), may not be available for wagering on. Whatever the case, there are multiple online platforms that allow you to participate in betting on selections of winter sports.

One such online sportsbook is Tipico, which is aimed at German bettors primarily. It’s for this reason that the website is displayed in Deutsch from the offset, although you can alter this to English. You can also make use of the Tipico promo code that is available, and from this, you’re able to obtain a 100% bonus on top of your first deposit. You can then use those additional funds on all the winter sports available, or anything else that Tipico provides sports gambling on.

While the Winter Olmypics is one major even that surrounds winter sports, there are multiple others around the world that also focus on or incorporate such into their schedules. These include the Nordic Games, Winter Paralympic Games, Winter X Games, Asian Winter Games and Arctic Winter Games, amongst others.

Various World Cup and World Championship series for winter sports are also operational, such as he Bobsleigh World Cup, Luge World Cup, Bandy World Championships and Skeleton World Championships.

So, as you can see, winter sports are quite the big deal in their own right. It’s not just something that exists at the bottom of a collection of sports betting options at your chosen online sports betting site. Perhaps you’ll want to engage in placing some sports bets when winter next comes around for you!