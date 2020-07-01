Top 5 Sports that pay the most to players

Making a successful career in sports is like an impossible dream for many. Every year, millions of avid sports enthusiasts enter their favorite sports aspiring to excel and make a name for themselves and their country. However, professional sports make heavy demands both mentally and physically, and only a very few remain in the game and are rewarded by not just success and fame, but also wealth.

While the most successful sportsmen end up making good money, no matter what game they are in, there are a few sports that reward their players in many disciplines and offer them extremely high salaries. Research from Cash Lady highlights some interesting facts –

Mar 10, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss (32) dribbles against LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball – Basketball players get huge salaries from their teams as well as make millions from different endorsements. All they need to do is lend their signature to shoes and jerseys and give a boost to their income. Some of the basketball players find themselves in the list of the richest by Forbes and near in millions every year.

Boxing- Boxing is not just the most popular sporting event but also the best paying one. Well-known boxers earn huge prize money as well as earn impressive income from commissions, betting, and endorsements.

Auto racing- Formula1, Grand Prix, or NASCAR are immensely popular racing events among masses, and the racing drivers are among the highest-paid in the sports universe. Massive winning amounts and several endorsements only give a boost to the earring of these famous car racers.

Golf- Who doesn’t know of Tiger Woods and his wealth? Forbes list of Richest Players includes several names from the golfing sport who go on to earn in millions. The professional golfers compete not just for the prize money but also for the lucrative sponsors and deals that can indeed make them incredibly wealthy.

American Football – Another sport that pays handsomely to its players is American Football, and some of those footballers can be seen in the list of the Forbes Richest. And it is not just the players, but also the management of the sport that is highest paying. These players sign big contracts and go on to make big money in their careers.

Apart from the above five sports that pay the most to their players, there are other sports too where the sportspeople can earn huge such as Soccer, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Cycling, and Baseball. These sportsmen and athletes are the highest-paid in the world and have reached where they are because of their hard work and dedication towards the game they love. Each game and each tournament make them better and more competitive in the sport. When they are asked what gives them the most satisfaction, most of them answer it is when they are on the field and not for what is in their bank account.

Sports can indeed bring one fame and success and, with that, an immense wealth. While many youngsters may get attracted to a certain sport for the great wealth and fame, the prime motive to join a sport should be your passion and love for the game and not the money.