Kyrie Irving pledges 41.5 million to WNBA sit-outs

28-year-old Australian Kyrie Irving has allegedly donated $1.5 million to help provide financial support to WNBA players that chose to sit out the rest of the season, be it for the corona virus reasons or social justice.

The reported funds will be allocated from KAI Empowerment Initiative that the Aussie superstar launched on Monday. A financial literacy program that was created by UBS will also be provided to the players.

Irving said he was able to connect with the several WNBA players through their teammates Natasha Cloud and Jewell Loyd, who chose to sit the season out, and he was able to discuss with them the several challenges they faced pivotal to them whether they will play. The campaign started on Saturday and has been decided that all fixtures will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) defends during second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With the top annual salary being a little over $200,000, Kyrie Irving chose to help lift the financial burden the league will be facing. Speaking to the media, Irving said: “Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions.’

Due to social reforms reasons, players like Washington’s Natasha Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery chose to sit out the season, and we are still not sure on what kind of players will qualify for Irving’s program.

For players to be eligible for this program, they must have insights into the conditions that provoked their decision and not receiving their salary support from the organization. An opt-out/sit-out relating to medical conditions should be connected to the famous corona virus pandemic, according to the People.

Information regarding this Irving’s program will be provided at www.kaiempowermentinitiative.com to players and they should be applying on the 11th of August. They will be notified on the 24th of August as the report claims.

Due to the injury on his shoulder, Irving has been on the sidelines for Brooklyn Nets ever since the restart as he tries to recover from the shoulder injury. He has been frank and honest in the media as he showed his support for the nationwide protests against police violence and racism even going as far as producing a TV Special in July calling for action to make in the death of Breoanna Taylor, a 26-year-old black medical technician who was shot in Louisville, Kentucky, eight times by plainclothes police officers.